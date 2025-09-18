Meta launches Hyperscape that transforms real-world rooms into immersive VR

ADVERTISEMENT
Meta has unveiled Hyperscape, a new technology designed to convert real-world spaces into photorealistic virtual reality environments. The announcement was made during the keynote session at Wednesday’s Meta Connect developer conference, which otherwise focused heavily on the company’s latest smart glasses.
Hyperscape was first previewed at last year’s Connect event. It enables developers and creators to capture real rooms and render them as immersive digital replicas. With the launch of Hyperscape Capture in Early Access, owners of Meta’s Quest devices can now scan a room in just a few minutes and transform it into a VR world.
Although the initial scan is quick, Meta noted that the rendering process can take several hours. At launch, users will not be able to invite others into their recreated spaces, but the company confirmed that social sharing via private links will be enabled in due course.
Meta has already used the technology to showcase several featured Hyperscape worlds. These include Gordon Ramsay’s Los Angeles kitchen, Chance the Rapper’s House of Kicks, the UFC Apex Octagon in Las Vegas, and influencer Happy Kelli’s Crocs-filled room.
When first demoed, Hyperscape used Gaussian Splatting, cloud rendering and streaming to create lifelike worlds on a Quest 3 headset. The technology is now being rolled out gradually to users aged 18 and above with either a Quest 3 or Quest 3S headset.