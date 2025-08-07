Indian AI startup offers remote internship with Rs 2 lakh stipend, no degree required

ADVERTISEMENT
Siddharth Bhatia, co-founder and CEO of AI startup Puch AI, has announced an attractive internship opportunity offering a monthly stipend of up to Rs 2 lakh—and the position is fully remote. Notably, even high school students are eligible to apply.
In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, Bhatia revealed that his company is currently seeking two interns—one for the role of AI Engineer and another for the position of 'Growth Magician'.
The internship does not require applicants to hold a university degree. In fact, Bhatia mentioned that the company had recently hired a high school student. “We hired a high schooler last month,” he wrote, emphasising that passion and capability would take precedence over formal credentials.
???? We're Hiring! ????— Siddharth Bhatia (@siddharthb_) August 6, 2025
Join @puch_ai to build AI for a Billion+ people.
???? Stipend: ₹1L–2L/month
????️ Start: Whenever you're ready
???? Remote
???? PPOs for top performers
???? No degree needed. We hired a high schooler last month.
Open Roles:
1. AI Engineering Intern (Full-time)
2.…
Interested individuals can apply directly by commenting on Bhatia’s post on X. Applicants are encouraged to explain why they should be selected and what excites them about the prospect of joining Puch AI. Bhatia also requested that candidates avoid sending direct messages.
To further incentivise community participation, Bhatia added a referral bonus: individuals who tag potential candidates stand to win an iPhone, provided their referral is hired. “Know someone who's a perfect fit? Tag them. If they’re hired, you win an iPhone! (One tag per comment),” the post read.
The offer has already generated considerable buzz, with Bhatia’s comment section quickly filling up with hopeful applicants showcasing their experience, goals, and enthusiasm.