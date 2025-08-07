ANI files copyright lawsuit against YouTuber Thugesh in Delhi court

ADVERTISEMENT
News agency Asian News International (ANI) has filed a commercial suit against YouTuber Mahesh Rajesh Keshwala, popularly known as Thugesh, over alleged unauthorised use of ANI's video content, Bar & Bench reported.
The suit, filed before the Patiala House Court in Delhi, Thugesh of using clips from ANI interviews on his YouTube channel, Thugesh Unfiltered, without obtaining any license or permission from the agency. ANI claims that at least four of his YouTube videos unlawfully reproduce and publish its copyrighted material.
Also Read: Meta wins copyright battle against authors over AI training, industry practices questioned
"Said channel has been used by Defendant No. 1 to unlawfully reproduce, publish, and disseminate the Plaintiff's Works without obtaining any license, authorisation, or consent from the Plaintiff,” ANI reportedly stated in its plea. "In several instances, such unauthorised use has involved the reproduction of the Plaintiff's Works in their entirety. This conduct constitutes a clear infringement of the Plaintiff's exclusive rights under the Copyright Act."
ANI, which had earlier issued copyright strikes on YouTube, said Thugesh responded with counter-strikes citing "fair use."
The agency is now seeking a permanent and mandatory injunction against the content creator, along with damages for copyright infringement, piracy, plagiarism, and unjust enrichment.
During the brief hearing on August 7, Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala noted that the defendant had been served via email on July 14 and the 30-day window for filing a written response expires on August 14.
Google, a party in the suit, has requested additional time to verify the veracity of ANI's claims, the report added.
The next hearing in the matter is scheduled for September 12.