FSSAI empanels four law firms for nationwide legal representation till 2027

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has empanelled four legal firms to represent it in courts, tribunals, and other legal forums across the country for a period of three years, effective from June 25, 2024, to June 25, 2027.
The selected firms are: Chaudhary & Chaudhary, Advocate and Solicitor; Sasttra Legal, Advocates and Solicitors; Meharia & Company, Solicitors and Advocate; and Legacy Law.
The empanelment is part of FSSAI’s standard legal practice to ensure expert representation in matters concerning food safety, regulatory compliance, enforcement actions, and litigation across various jurisdictions.
FSSAI, which operates under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, is India’s apex food regulatory authority responsible for laying down science-based standards for food articles and regulating their manufacture, storage, distribution, sale, and import to ensure availability of safe and wholesome food for human consumption.
The empanelled firms will assist the authority in defending its interests in legal matters that arise across the country, particularly those related to food safety enforcement, industry litigation, and consumer disputes.