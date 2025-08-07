TV Today cuts ad, distribution, promo spend by 2.7% to Rs 214.8 crore in FY25

ADVERTISEMENT
TV Today Network slashed its advertising, distribution, and sales promotion expenses by 2.7% to Rs 214.8 crore in fiscal year 2025 compared to Rs 220.18 crore in FY24. The media company posted a 31% increase in its net profit to Rs 74.53 crore in FY25 compared to Rs 56.85 crore in the year go period.
The income of operations surged to Rs 993.02 crore versus Rs 935.91 crore in FY24, driven by advertisement. Notably, the digital media overtook television to become the largest segment in 2024. The industry grew by 3.3%, reaching approximately $30 billion, with digital media contributing 32% of total revenues, marking a 17% growth.
India's digital advertising sector is undergoing a rapid transformation, unlocking new monetization avenues for the media and entertainment ecosystem. In 2024, digital ad spends rose by 17%, reaching approximately $8.25 billion, now accounting for 55% of total ad revenue, according to EY-FICCI.
India’s digital advertising market is expected to continue strong double-digit growth, driven by AI, predictive analytics, and immersive formats. However, the future of monetization will depend on a blend of technology, personalization, and storytelling, positioning advertising as a core pillar of digital journalism.
Meanwhile, TV Today Network has outlined its forward-looking strategy focused on strengthening its digital footprint across apps, web platforms, YouTube, and television. The company said it is building on its creative agility and robust technology infrastructure to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving media landscape.
As part of its growth roadmap, TV Today aims to expand its reach, boost audience engagement, and adapt content to suit emerging formats and shifting viewer preferences. The company emphasised its commitment to aligning with India’s increasingly connected media ecosystem, while delivering meaningful experiences to its viewers and long-term value to stakeholders.