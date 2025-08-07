Bar Council of Delhi issues warning to lawyers against social media promotions

ADVERTISEMENT
The Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) has issued a stern warning to legal professionals against promoting themselves on social media and digital platforms, calling such actions a breach of professional ethics and a violation of Rule 36 of the Bar Council of India Rules, as per a Bar & Bench report.
In a notice dated August 4, the BCD expressed concern over a rising trend of lawyers posting promotional content, self-regulatory interviews, and photographs linked to ongoing or concluded cases.
The Council noted a surge in such activities, which it deemed to be unethical canvassing - strictly prohibited under existing regulations.
The BCD also flagged the growing presence of so-called "legal influencers" on platforms like Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn, many of whom do not possess proper legal credentials.
According to the Council, these individuals are engaging in the dissemination of misinformation on sensitive and critical legal matters, further undermining public trust in the legal system.
“Any violation of the aforesaid Rule amounts to serious misconduct and an Advocate can be held guilty to be proceeded against under Section 35 of the Advocates Act, which can lead to suspension or cancellation of licence to practice as an Advocate,” the notice cautioned.
Lawyers engaging in such digital self-promotion have been ordered to remove all promotional content from their social media accounts with immediate effect. Failure to comply, the BCD warned, will result in individual disciplinary proceedings under the Advocates Act, 1961, the report added.