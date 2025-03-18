Karnataka unveils India’s first industry-led digital detox initiative

ADVERTISEMENT
The Karnataka government, in collaboration with the All India Gaming Federation (AIGF), has launched 'Beyond Screens', India’s first industry-led digital detox initiative aimed at addressing digital addiction and promoting responsible technology use.
Launched by Karnataka’s IT & BT Minister Priyank Kharge at GAFX 2025, the initiative seeks to raise awareness about excessive digital consumption and integrate digital wellness into mainstream healthcare. The programme, developed with Kahamind Healthcare Private Limited, will provide structured interventions, including education, support, and research-driven strategies to help individuals develop healthier digital habits.
Minister Kharge emphasised the need to balance online and offline life, urging users to prioritise "sunlight before screen light." He stated that the initiative would offer practical tools to manage digital dependency and foster a more responsible approach to technology use.
AIGF CEO Roland Landers highlighted the gaming industry's role in encouraging responsible digital engagement, stating that this initiative sets an important benchmark for the sector. The Beyond Screens programme will serve as a resource hub for those struggling with excessive screen time, offering both short-term support and long-term digital detox strategies.
The initiative marks a significant step in recognising digital addiction as a public health concern, with plans to expand its reach through collaborations with healthcare providers and community awareness programmes.