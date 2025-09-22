Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella warns AI could render “big businesses we built” irrelevant

ADVERTISEMENT
Microsoft employees are facing uncertainty and low morale following a fresh round of layoffs at the tech giant, the latest in a year of staff reductions. The upheaval comes as advanced artificial intelligence models continue to reshape the technology sector, prompting Microsoft to automate roles and cut thousands of jobs worldwide.
According to The Verge, many staff members now work in constant anxiety, fearing both immediate layoffs and the possibility that Microsoft’s AI initiatives could replace them with automated systems.
CEO Satya Nadella is under mounting pressure to ensure Microsoft remains competitive in the AI race, where rivals such as OpenAI, Meta and other major tech players are making rapid advances. The company has responded by reducing its workforce and redirecting resources and attention toward AI development.
In addition to internal restructuring, Microsoft is actively recruiting top AI talent from competitors and reportedly prepared to make significant investments to secure the best minds. The company is effectively betting its future on AI innovation, reflecting growing industry pressure to reinvent itself.
Nadella has openly acknowledged the stakes, reportedly worrying that Microsoft could lose relevance if it fails to keep pace. This comes amid a public dig from Elon Musk, who earlier this year unveiled a new AI project named “Macrohard,” a tongue-in-cheek reference to the company.
Microsoft remains committed to its AI ambitions. Earlier this year, the company pledged $80 billion to support AI data centres, a sum significantly larger than some competitors, including Google and Meta, were willing to allocate.
As the AI revolution accelerates, Microsoft faces the dual challenge of managing workforce morale while staking its claim as a leader in the next generation of computing.