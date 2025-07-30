MeitY selects six firms, including Jio Platforms, for 'Code for Consent' challenge

ADVERTISEMENT
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has announced the first round of selections for its "Code for Consent: The DPDP Innovation Challenge," a competition designed to foster the development of consent management systems in line with the new Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, 2023.
Six entities have been shortlisted to move to the next stage of the challenge, which is being overseen by the National e-Governance Division (NeGD) in collaboration with the MeitY Startup Hub. The selected companies are Jio Platforms, Baldor Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (IDfy), VertexTech Labs Pvt. Ltd. (Redacto), Zoop (Quagga Tech Pvt. Ltd.), Concur – Consent Manager, and Aurelion Future Forge Pvt. Ltd.
These companies will now embark on a three-month "coding round" to develop functional prototypes of their proposed solutions. This phase will feature a rigorous evaluation process with periodic reviews to assess the functionality, compliance, usability, and scalability of their systems.
The competition is centered on a detailed Business Requirements Document (BRD) issued by MeitY. The BRD provides a framework for how a Consent Management System (CMS) should operate under the DPDP Act. A key requirement is the real-time verification of user consent via secure APIs before any personal data is collected or used. The system must also be capable of immediately blocking a data request if consent is found to be missing, expired, or withdrawn.
Gaurav Mehta, co-founder of Concur, one of the shortlisted companies, lauded the initiative, stating it presents a historic opportunity to create an open and inclusive digital infrastructure that prioritizes citizen data autonomy. He emphasized that a Consent Management Platform is crucial for operationalizing the DPDP Act, enabling digital trust by giving individuals control over their data and providing organizations with clarity in data management.