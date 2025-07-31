Warner Bros Discovery to lay off 10% of film group staff

Warner Bros Discovery is reportedly set to lay off approximately 10% of its Motion Picture Group workforce, according to a source familiar with the matter, marking a major shakeup as the company prepares to split into two different entities.

The job cuts will impact several departments including marketing, distribution, production, and other operational units.

While the total number of employees affected remains undisclosed, the layoffs represent a significant move in a broader restructuring effort.

According to media reports, in a memo addressed to staff, Motion Picture Group Co-Chairs Pamela Abdy and Michael De Luca noted that company leadership began reviewing the group's operations earlier this year.

The internal review led to a decision to move away from the current U.S. Home Office/International model in favour of a fully global structure.

"These changes are necessary to transform our business as we transition into a more global framework," the memo read.

Warner Bros Discovery recently announced it will split into two publicly traded companies: one retaining the Warner Bros name and housing the film group along with the HBO Max streaming platform, and other other - Discovery Global - taking on cable networks like CNN, TNT, and the Discovery+ streaming service.