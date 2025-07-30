YouTube loosens profanity rules, allowing swearing in first 7 seconds for monetized videos

In a major policy shift, YouTube is relaxing one of its most restrictive monetisation rules — strong profanity in the first seven seconds of a video will no longer automatically result in limited ad revenue.

This change, effective immediately, applies to both long-form videos and Shorts, and is expected to benefit creators across the board, particularly those in the gaming and reaction content space where intense, unfiltered moments often occur early on.

Previously, using words like “f**k” within the opening seconds of a video typically led to reduced or even zero ad earnings. YouTube says this older rule was originally designed to align content standards with traditional TV advertising norms. However, with advertisers now having greater control over ad placements, the platform has opted for a more flexible approach.

“We heard a lot of creator feedback about this specific rule. Given these factors, we’ve decided to revise our policy to help creators,” said the YouTube team via Google’s support page. “This change should help improve creator earnings, particularly for gaming creators.”

That said, this isn’t a green light for unrestricted swearing. YouTube has emphasized that high-frequency use of strong profanity throughout a video will still result in limited monetisation. Videos that feature strong language in titles or thumbnails remain fully demonetised.