Meta under Italian antitrust investigation for integrating AI chatbot into WhatsApp

Italy's antitrust watchdog, AGCM, has launched a formal investigation into Meta Platforms Inc. over allegations of abusing its market dominance by embedding its artificial intelligence (AI) assistant, Meta AI, directly into WhatsApp, Reuters reported.
The probe centers on potential violations of European Union competition laws.
The Rome-based authority announced on Wednesday that Meta may have unfairly integrated Meta AI into WhatsApp's user interface without obtaining prior consent from users, potentially stifling competition and limiting consumer choice.
Meta AI, introduced in MArch 2025, was made available via WhatsApp's search bar, offering chatbot-style responses and virtual assistance functions.
According to AGCM, the integration could "steer users towards Meta's AI services," thereby giving Meta an unfair competitive edge and "locking users" into its ecosystem, the report stated.
Meta responded to the allegations in a statement, asserting that it is cooperating with the regulator. "Offering free access to our AI features in WhatsApp gives millions of Italians the choice to use AI in a place they already know, trust, and understand," a Meta spokesperson reportedly said.
AGCM confirmed that the investigation was carried out in coordination with the European Commission's relevant offices. Officials from the authority, along with Italy's tax police special antitrust unit, conducted inspections at Meta's Italian subsidiary offices.
If found guilty of breaching EU competition rules, Meta could face fines of up to 10% of its global annual turnover, the report added.