Hyundai India Q1 FY26 revenue drops 5.3%, domestic sales slump 11.5%

Hyundai Motor India Ltd on Wednesday announced its first quarter result for the fiscal year 2026. The maker of Creta, Verna and Venue cars reported a profit after tax of Rs 1,369 crore in Q1 FY26 compared to Rs 1,490 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal--an 8% year-on-year decline.
The total sales of Hyundai Motor declined by 6.1% year-on-year in Q1 FY26 amid tough domestic market conditions. The company's sales declined from 192,055 units in Q1 FY25 to 180,399 units in Q4 FY26. In India, the company's sales dropped 11.5% YoY to 132,259 units in Q1 FY26 compared to 149,455 units in Q1 FY25.
The company's revenue dropped by 5.3% to Rs 16,412 crore while the EBITDA climbed up by Rs 2,340 crore during April and June quarter. The EBITDA margin of the automaker marginally rose from 13.3% in Q1 FY25 to 13.5% in Q1 FY26. However, in Q4 FY25, the EBITDA margin was 14.1%.
The company added that Creta emerged as the segment leader in the SUV segment while i10 surpassed 30 lakh sales cumulatively in domestic and exports in Q1 FY26. "SUVs continue ton gain traction across urban and rural markets," the company said.
Notably, in Q1 FY26, the sales of Hyundai's SUV models dropped by 10% YoY to 90,531 units. Sales of Sedan and Hatchback also witnessed significant drop in Q1 FY26 YoY. The hatchback's sales dropped from 31,076 units in Q1 FY25 to 24,118 units in Q1 FY26, while Sedan's sales marginally declined from 17,634 units in Q1 FY25 to 17,610 units in Q1 FY26.
“We continued our stated strategy of “Quality of Growth” in the first quarter of FY 2026 with balance between domestic & exports, market share and profitability. This strategy helped us to sustain strong EBITDA margin of 13.3% during the quarter, despite tough macro-economic environment," Unsoo Kim, Managing Director said.
According to the stock exchange filing, Hyundai Motor's export witnessed substantial growth on export front but domestic growth remained subdued due to macro challenges. Hyundai's export jumped from 42,600 units in Q1 FY25 to 48,140 units in Q1 FY26.
The Indian arm of the South Korean automaker has anticipated improved sales in the upcoming quarters because of the gradual recovery in domestic demand sentiments, driven by onset of monsoon & festive season coupled with government policy measures.