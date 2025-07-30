News18 SheShakti 2025 to celebrate women powering new India with its first-ever Mumbai edition

Lions International Presents News18 SheShakti, one of India’s largest platforms celebrating women leaders, returns in 2025 for its third edition, expanding regionally for the first time. The journey begins in Mumbai on July 31, marking the inaugural regional chapter, which will set the momentum for the grand celebration in Delhi on August 21. Centered around the theme “From Breaking Barriers to Building Bharat,” SheShakti 2025 will shine a spotlight on the vital role women play in crafting a stronger, more inclusive India.

News18 SheShakti 2025, in partnership with Lions Clubs International, is a celebration of the strength and spirit of women, building a new and powerful future anchored on hope, progress, and unity. The marquee initiative will bring together trailblazing women from diverse fields to share their journeys, spark conversations, and inspire collective progress.

The Mumbai edition of SheShakti 2025 will focus on women building Bharat with a special emphasis on the contributions of women in Maharashtra. This first-ever edition in the city will highlight how women across the state are leading innovation, shaping policy, driving entrepreneurship, excelling in entertainment and championing social change, laying the foundation for a progressive Bharat.

The summit will feature a diverse array of policymakers, women leaders, and change-makers representing excellence across government, business, arts, sports, media, and diplomacy. Key figures include Shri Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister of Maharashtra; Sujata Saunik, IAS (Retd.), Former Chief Secretary, Maharashtra; Ashwini Bhide, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, MD, Mumbai Metro Corporation and Sunaina Tomar, Additional Chief Secretary, Higher and Technical Education, Government of Gujarat. The presence of international dignitaries like H.E. Ambassador Chavanart Thangsumphant, Thailand Ambassador to India, and Mateja Vodeb Ghosh, Slovenian Ambassador to India, will add a global perspective to the discussions.

From the business and entrepreneurial sectors, leaders such as Naiyya Saggi, Founder & CEO of Edition; Priyanka Salot, Co-Founder of The Sleep Company; Harsha Mundhada, Partner at Inflexor Ventures; Priti Rathi Gupta, Founder of LXME; Chitralekha Patil, Managing Trustee of CFTI and Director at PNP Group of Companies; Laxmi Iyer, Group President – Investments at Bajaj Finserv; Dr. Neerja Birla, Founder and Chairperson of Aditya Birla Education Trust; and Roshi Jain, Senior Fund Manager - Equities, HDFC Mutual Fund will be part of the event.

The summit will further showcase talents from entertainment, sports, and media, including actors Nimrat Kaur, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Renuka Shahane; RJ Malishka (Red FM), RJ Stutee (Fever FM) and RJ Archana (Radio City); as well as Olympian Anjali Bhagwat and para-badminton champion Manasi Joshi. Savitri Bai Phule Awardee Sarita Sonawale will also contribute her voice on advocacy and championing social causes. This dynamic gathering will highlight the collective power and vision of women leaders shaping Bharat’s future.

Elaborating on the upcoming Mumbai edition Puneet Singhvi, Chief Strategy Officer - Network18 Group said, “With the first-ever regional chapter of News18 SheShakti 2025, we celebrate the unstoppable courage, dedication, and brilliance of women who are building Maharashtra, and India’s future. Network18 is honoured to amplify their voices, champion their vision, and encourage the next generation to dare, dream, and do more.”

Avinash Kaul, chief executive officer, Network18 (Broadcast) & managing director, A+E Networks I TV18 added, “We are proud to host the third edition of SheShakti 2025, beginning this year with the inaugural Mumbai chapter. Under the theme ‘From Breaking Barriers to Building Bharat,’ we celebrate India’s women leaders and changemakers, bringing together iconic women from diverse fields and age groups to share their stories and achievements. With the regional expansion of SheShakti 2025, Network18 shines a spotlight on the remarkable women who are shaping the future of Maharashtra and driving the nation forward.”

News18 SheShakti 2025 presented by Lions International stands as a powerful celebration, highlighting the crucial role women play in building a more inclusive and progressive India. The platform will celebrate inspiring stories of courage, leadership, and innovation, setting the stage for a new era of empowerment and transformation.