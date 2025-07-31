Rammohan Sundaram steps down from DDB Mudra Group as President - Integrated Media

ADVERTISEMENT
Rammohan Sundaram, President - Integrated Media at the DDB Mudra Group, has announced his departure from the agency after a successful six-year journey.
Known for steering visionary growth and building a culture of media excellence and client delight, Sundaram reflected on his time at the group with deep gratitude and pride.
Sundaram joined DDB Mudra in 2019 as Managing Partner & Head of MediaTech. In January 2021, he was elevated to the role of Country Head & Managing Partner - Integrated Media, and eventually rose to the position of President.
Under his leadership, DDB's integrated media practice saw significant transformation in both client servicing and digital innovation.
“As I reflect on the past six years at DDB, I’m beyond grateful for the incredible experiences I’ve had and the phenomenal team that made it all possible. Together, we’ve not just dreamed but achieved,” Sundaram shared in a heartfelt social media post.
While bidding adieu to the world of advertising, Sundaram is now setting his sights on a new frontier - healthcare technology.
He revealed plans to launch a fully integrated Health Super App on August 15, 2025, aimed at transforming access to healthcare and empowering users with people-focused innovation.
“This new chapter is about health empowerment and integrated solutions, with an entrepreneurial spirit at its core. We’re building something that puts people first,” Sundaram wrote.
Leading up to the launch, he plans to share 15 stories from August 1, 2025, revealing the journey and the vision behind the upcoming platform.
Sundaram expressed his appreciation to peers, clients, and team members who supported him during his time at DDB. “Thank you for being part of this remarkable journey and seeking your continued blessings on the path ahead,” he concluded.