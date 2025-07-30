Jagran Prakashan ad revenue rises 5% to Rs 312 cr in Q1 FY26; Print ads post 12% growth

ADVERTISEMENT
Media company Jagran Prakashan Ltd on Wednesday announced its Quarter 1 results for the fiscal year 2026. The publisher of 'Dainik Jagran' reported a 62.7% rise year-on-year in net profit in Q1 FY26 to Rs 66.76 crore. In the last fiscal, Jagran Prakashan reported a profit of Rs 41.03 crore between April and June.
The advertisement revenue of the company, including print, digital, and radio, surged to Rs 311.58 crore in Q1 FY26 compared to Rs 296.66 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal--an increase of 5% YoY.
The media organization's print business posted a 12% growth in ad revenue YoY. The PAT from the print segment witnessed a 55% surge YoY to Rs 93 crore YoY.
However, Radio City's operating revenue declined from Rs 60 crore in Q1 FY25 to Rs 49 crore in Q1 FY26. While the overall profit plunged significantly YoY.
Jagran Prakashan Limited holds 74.05% of Music Broadcast Limited (RadioCity).
The digital revenue rose by Rs 5% to Rs 23.37 crore, including the ad revenue, while operating revenue rose by 3.6% to Rs 460.05 crore in Q1 FY26.
"Company’s Collaboration with Google, Meta, JIO & Amazon has enhanced our content discovery, distribution, and syndication capabilities," according to the company.
Jagran Prakashan, the parent company of MIdday, Inquilab-North & Sakhi, operating revenue increased to Rs 50.68 crore in Q1 FY25 compared to Rs 47.09 crore in the same duration last fiscal.