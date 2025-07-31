Govt tightens grip on fake news, OTT platforms under scanner

ADVERTISEMENT
The Government of India has reaffirmed its commitment to combat fake news, misinformation and objectionable content across print, television and digital media.
In a statement presented in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, July 30, the Union Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting, Dr. L. Murugan, outlined the legal framework and recent enforcement measures aimed at regulating content and ensuring media accountability.
Highlighting the government’s "sovereign duty" to tackle fake news, Dr. Murugan said that different media platforms are governed by specific regulatory provisions:
- Print media is required to follow the Norms of Journalistic Conduct laid down by the Press Council of India (PCI). Under Section 14 of the Press Council Act, newspapers, editors, and journalists found violating these norms may face warnings, admonitions, or censure.
- Television channels must comply with the Programme Code under the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995. The Cable Television Network (Amendment) Rules, 2021, have also established a three-tier grievance redressal mechanism for addressing code violations.
- Digital media publishers fall under the purview of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. These rules mandate adherence to a Code of Ethics and require intermediaries to act upon government notices for takedown of unlawful content under Section 69A of the IT Act, 2000.
A dedicated Fact Check Unit (FCU) was also set up under the Press Information Bureau in November 2019 to counter fake news related to the central government. The FCU verifies information with relevant ministries and publishes accurate updates on its social media channels.
The minister further stated that OTT platforms are also bound by the 2021 IT Rules, which require age-based self-classification of content, restrictions on unlawful material, and safeguards for children. To ensure compliance, the government issued an advisory on February 19, 2025, urging OTT platforms and their self-regulatory bodies to adhere to Indian laws and the established Code of Ethics.
The government reiterated its commitment to maintaining sovereignty, public order, and the integrity of digital information, ensuring that content hosted across platforms aligns with Indian legal and ethical standards.
