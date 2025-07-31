Gillette India appoints Kapil Sharma as Vice President and Category Head – Grooming

Gillette India Limited, maker of brands like Gillette, Venus and Oral B, has appointmed Kapil Sharma as Vice President and Category Head – Grooming. As per the company, Sharma will take charge from August 1, 2025

Kapil Sharma brings with him work experience of over 2 decades. He joined P&G in 2001 and has since worked across United States, Asia Pacific, India and Middle East regions and led digital commerce, brand strategy, go-to-market execution and global sales efforts.

Kapil Sharma, Vice President and Category Head – Grooming, Gillette India Limited said, “I truly look forward to returning to India and leading the Grooming category that presents immense opportunities. It’s a privilege to serve our consumers, our stakeholders again, providing them with best-in-class innovations that enhance their daily lives. With India being a pivotal market for P&G globally, it fills me with pride to contribute to this remarkable growth journey."

Sharma is an MBA from the S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research, Mumbai, and holds a degree in Electrical Engineering from the Institute of Engineering & Technology, Lucknow.

He takes over from Abhishek Desai in the role, who has been promoted to take on a regional leadership role for Asia, Middle East and Africa, based out of Dubai.

Abhishek Desai has been associated with P&G for over 18 years and has worked across different geographies including India, Korea, ASEAN, Australia and China. In his most recent role spearheading the Grooming business for Gillette India Limited, he has been instrumental in driving record growth across the grooming portfolio, with Gillette growing double digit and leading the market share in the Blades and Razors category.