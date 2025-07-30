P&G Hygiene cuts ad spend by 55% to Rs 68.7 crore in Q1 FY26

ADVERTISEMENT
Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd announced its financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2025. The Company reported sales of Rs 937 crores, up 1% versus the year ago. The Profit After Tax (PAT) was reported at Rs 192 crore, versus Rs 81 crore in the year ago, driven by higher advertising investment.
According to the stock exchange filing, the maker of Tide detergent slashed its advertising, sales, and promotional expenses by 55.2% year-on-year in Q1 FY2026.
The 'Whisper' brand manufacturer spent Rs 68.73 crore in Q1 FY26 declined from Rs 153.6 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.
Notably, P&G Hygiene's AdEx spending was also higher at Rs 121.16 crore during January-March period.
Overall, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care has reduced its ads and promotional expenditures from Rs 826.7 crore in Q1 FY25 to Rs 680 crore in Q1 FY26.
Meanwhile, the revenue from operations saw a marginal uptick during the June quarter in FY26 at Rs 937 crore compared to 931.7 crore in Q1 FY25.
"Despite the continually challenging operating environment, our team came together to execute our integrated growth strategy - a focused product portfolio of daily use categories where performance drives brand choice, superiority (of product performance, packaging, brand communication, retail execution and consumer and customer value), productivity, constructive disruption, and an agile and accountable organization," Kumar Venkatasubramanian, Managing Director, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd said.