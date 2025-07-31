ENIL posts Rs 117 cr in Q1FY26 revenue; radio slows but digital soars 41%

ADVERTISEMENT
The consolidated revenue for Q1 FY26 for Entertainment Network (India) Ltd stood at Rs 117 crore, marking a 3% year-on-year (YoY) growth. The operator of FM radio channel Radio Mirchi and audio streaming platform Gaana recently announced its results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2025.
Domestic revenues rose to Rs 113 crores, up 3.2% YoY, driven primarily by robust growth in Events, Solutions and Digital businesses. EBITDA for the quarter grew by 3.6% to Rs 6.2 crores.
"This performance reflects the company’s successful strategic diversification in a volatile market environment," the company said.
Radio Advertising segment remained subdued, mainly due to the high base effect from Q1FY25, which saw a one-time boost from political advertising during the general elections last year.
For Q1FY26, EBITDA excluding digital stood at Rs 16 crores, with EBITDA margins at 17.5%.
ENIL’s digital business continued its strong upward trajectory, reporting revenues of Rs 21.7 crores. This now equals 40.7% of the company’s core radio advertising revenue, up significantly from 24.8% in Q1FY25. This growth was largely powered by Gaana’s strong user traction and consumer engagement on the platform.
"Importantly, it was achieved with improved efficiency, investment in the digital business declined to Rs 9.8 crores from Rs 14.2 Crores in the same quarter last year," the company noted.
The international segment also delivered a positive contribution, with revenues of Rs 4.1 crores and a positive EBITDA.
ENIL’s balance sheet remains strong, with a cash reserve of Rs 349 crores as of June 30, 2025.
Commenting on the developments, Yatish Mehrishi, CEO, ENIL, said, " In a quarter marked by industry challenges and market volatility, our strategy of transformation from only Radio to Multimedia company has delivered promising results. Our Events and Solutions business grew a strong 33% in Q1, supported by our continued focus on solution-based offerings.
Our digital business, which registered a 41.2% growth, continues to gain momentum. Gaana is witnessing robust subscription uptake and consumer engagement - signaling growing user alignment. With improved cost efficiency and a sharpened focus on multiplatform expansion, ENIL is well-positioned to capture emerging opportunities in the evolving media landscape.”