            
      • Home
      • digital
      • nazara-technologies-partners-with-telangana-govt-to-launch-ai-center-of-excellence-41457

      Nazara Technologies partners with Telangana govt to launch AI Center of Excellence

      'The Nazara AI CoE will drive research, development, and innovation in areas such as gaming, interactive media, gamified learning, and other digital content,' the esports company said

      By  Storyboard18Sep 5, 2024 1:46 PM
      Nazara Technologies partners with Telangana govt to launch AI Center of Excellence
      Nazara Technologies to launch AI Center of Excellence in Telangana

      Nazara Technologies has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Telangana government to establish an AI Center of Excellence (AI CoE) focusing on gaming and digital entertainment on Thursday.

      According to the gaming and esports company, "The Nazara AI CoE will drive research, development, and innovation in areas such as gaming, interactive media, gamified learning, and other digital content," and added that it would leverage on technologies like AI, VR/AR, blockchain, and Web 3.0.

      "Telangana’s proactive approach in fostering industry growth through public-private partnerships and policy development has created the ideal ecosystem for this initiative. This collaboration will enable Nazara to further our mission of integrating AI and emerging technologies across our diverse portfolio, positioning us as a leader in AI-driven innovations in gaming and digital entertainment," Nitish Mittersain, Jt MD & CEO, Nazara Technologies, said.

      "The Nazara AI CoE will empower startups, enhance skills, and attract cutting-edge technology investments, creating a diverse and dynamic ecosystem. By joining forces with Nazara, we are committed to driving economic growth and setting new standards in responsible AI applications in gaming and beyond," Telangana IT minister D Sridhar Babu said.


      Tags
      First Published on Sep 5, 2024 1:46 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Digital

      Australian Parliament grills top Meta executives over digital news policy

      Australian Parliament grills top Meta executives over digital news policy

      Digital

      IPO-bound Swiggy reduces losses by 44% to Rs 2,350 crore in FY24: Report

      IPO-bound Swiggy reduces losses by 44% to Rs 2,350 crore in FY24: Report

      Digital

      Nykaa sues Tata Cliq CEO Gopal Asthana for breach of confidentiality, data misappropriation: Report

      Nykaa sues Tata Cliq CEO Gopal Asthana for breach of confidentiality, data misappropriation: Report

      How it Works

      IPL valuation down to Rs 82,700 crore amid media rights uncertainty

      IPL valuation down to Rs 82,700 crore amid media rights uncertainty

      Digital

      IC 814 web series row: 'Updated opening disclaimer with real, code names of hijackers', Netflix says

      IC 814 web series row: 'Updated opening disclaimer with real, code names of hijackers', Netflix says

      How it Works

      Global TV shipments grew 3% YoY in Q2 CY24 to reach 56 million units

      Global TV shipments grew 3% YoY in Q2 CY24 to reach 56 million units

      Advertising

      Influencers likely to take a pie from State governments’ traditional media budget

      Influencers likely to take a pie from State governments’ traditional media budget