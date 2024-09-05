Nazara Technologies partners with Telangana govt to launch AI Center of Excellence

Nazara Technologies has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Telangana government to establish an AI Center of Excellence (AI CoE) focusing on gaming and digital entertainment on Thursday.
According to the gaming and esports company, "The Nazara AI CoE will drive research, development, and innovation in areas such as gaming, interactive media, gamified learning, and other digital content," and added that it would leverage on technologies like AI, VR/AR, blockchain, and Web 3.0.
"Telangana’s proactive approach in fostering industry growth through public-private partnerships and policy development has created the ideal ecosystem for this initiative. This collaboration will enable Nazara to further our mission of integrating AI and emerging technologies across our diverse portfolio, positioning us as a leader in AI-driven innovations in gaming and digital entertainment," Nitish Mittersain, Jt MD & CEO, Nazara Technologies, said.
"The Nazara AI CoE will empower startups, enhance skills, and attract cutting-edge technology investments, creating a diverse and dynamic ecosystem. By joining forces with Nazara, we are committed to driving economic growth and setting new standards in responsible AI applications in gaming and beyond," Telangana IT minister D Sridhar Babu said.