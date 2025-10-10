OpenAI says data dominance by Google, Apple and Microsoft creating challenges for company to compete

ADVERTISEMENT
OpenAI has voiced fresh concerns to European Union antitrust regulators, accusing major technology firms including Google, Microsoft and Apple of engaging in practices that make fair competition in the artificial intelligence sector increasingly difficult.
According to a Bloomberg report, the ChatGPT-maker raised the issue during a 24 September meeting with the office of EU antitrust chief Teresa Ribera, warning that it was struggling to “compete with entrenched companies.” Official notes from the meeting indicate that OpenAI urged regulators to “avoid the lock-in of customers by large platforms.”
OpenAI’s Concerns Over Big Tech’s Data Control
OpenAI reportedly highlighted several areas where dominant players hold significant advantages — from cloud computing and app ecosystems to data access. The company emphasised that “access to key data is essential” to maintaining competition within the fast-growing AI industry.
A person familiar with the discussion told Bloomberg that Google, Microsoft and Apple were explicitly named as the primary companies creating barriers to fair market access. Although OpenAI’s remarks do not yet amount to a formal antitrust complaint, they underscore rising tensions between AI innovators and established Big Tech conglomerates.
An OpenAI spokesperson referred to a previous company blog post that outlined its broader concerns about AI market bottlenecks, both at the input stage — involving data and compute access — and at the distribution level, where established platforms control user reach.
Rising Friction with Microsoft
The warning comes at a pivotal time for Microsoft, OpenAI’s largest backer and a close collaborator. Despite their multi-billion-dollar partnership, the two companies are increasingly vying for the same customer base. Microsoft’s Copilot app directly rivals ChatGPT, while OpenAI has been expanding its enterprise offerings to attract corporate clients independently.
As the EU sharpens its scrutiny of dominant tech firms, OpenAI’s intervention could further intensify regulatory pressure on the industry’s biggest players — and reshape the balance of power in the global AI race.