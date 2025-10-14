Parliamentary panel backs adopting French model to combat cross-border fake news

In a comprehensive report on mechanisms to curb fake news, The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology has flagged jurisdictional, linguistic and cultural challenges in tackling misinformation that crosses international borders.

The panel has urged the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) to draw from international best practices, set up a dedicated inter-ministerial task force, and roll out nationwide awareness campaigns in regional languages to counter the rising tide of cross-border fake news.

The observations were part of the Twenty-Second Report titled “Review of Mechanism to Curb Fake News”, tabled by the committee, which examined the growing complexities posed by global social media platforms and foreign-based digital publishers in spreading misinformation within India.

The committee noted that jurisdictional issues remain a key obstacle in regulating fake news disseminated from outside India. “Different countries have varying laws and regulations regarding misinformation, making it difficult to enforce global content moderation,” the report observed.

It highlighted that language barriers, platform control by global tech companies, and cultural differences further complicate efforts to regulate misinformation across borders. “What is considered misinformation in one country may be interpreted differently in another,” the panel said, underscoring the difficulties in establishing common regulatory standards.

The Ministry informed the committee that publishers of digital news content related to India, even if operating from abroad, fall under the IT Rules, 2021. Under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, the government can issue directions to block access to such content in the interest of sovereignty, security, public order, or to prevent incitement to cognizable offences.

The Ministry has previously exercised these powers to block content originating from foreign jurisdictions. Such blocking requests are processed as per the procedure laid out in the IT Rules, 2021.

On international cooperation, the Ministry informed that India participates in global forums through the Indian National Commission for Cooperation with UNESCO (INCCU). The Sub-Commission on Communication, chaired by the Secretary (I&B), discusses issues related to media and journalistic freedom. Outcomes of these discussions shape India’s position at UNESCO’s General Conference.

The committee noted that India has engaged in global discussions and participated in international initiatives such as the EU’s Digital Services Act and UNESCO’s guidelines on tackling misinformation, but binding international standards for combating fake news are yet to be fully established.

The committee stated, "The Ministry may emulate best practices adopted by other countries, for example like French Law on Election Misinformation, etc with a perspective of dealing with Fake News in India"

The parliamentary committee outlined several specific recommendations to strengthen India’s response to cross-border fake news:

Adopt international best practices: The panel urged the Ministry to study and, where relevant, emulate global models such as the French Law on Election Misinformation to shape India’s regulatory approach.

Set up a dedicated Inter-Ministerial Task Force: The committee recommended forming a small but focused task force comprising representatives from the MIB, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), and legal experts to address cross-border misinformation challenges in a coordinated manner.

Nationwide awareness campaigns: The panel stressed the need for large-scale citizen education drives, particularly in regional languages, to raise awareness about the risks of cross-border fake news and enhance public resilience against misinformation.

Stakeholders pointed out that India’s situation is distinct due to cheap data costs and low levels of media literacy among vast sections of the population. “India is unique. Cheap data connects almost a billion people, and low levels of education and awareness make the ecosystem vulnerable. India should have its own law,” one stakeholder said.

The committee echoed this sentiment, stating that while international cooperation is crucial, India must craft context-specific regulatory and educational measures to counter misinformation effectively.