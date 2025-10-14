How to enable and disable Google Search Live AI Mode on your phone

ADVERTISEMENT
Google has introduced a major update to its mobile search experience in India with the launch of Search Live in AI Mode, a feature designed to make online searches more interactive and conversational. India is the first country outside the United States to receive this rollout, which supports both English and Hindi.
With Search Live, users can now speak directly to Google or use their phone’s camera to show objects and scenes. The AI responds instantly with spoken answers, and users can continue the exchange naturally by asking follow-up questions — much like a real conversation.
The experience is hands-free and multitask-friendly. Conversations continue in the background, allowing users to switch to other apps while still engaging with Google. Past sessions are stored in AI Mode history, so users can pick up where they left off.
How to turn on Search Live AI Mode
Open the Google app on your phone.
Tap the Live icon located beneath the Search bar.
Follow the on-screen setup instructions if you’re enabling it for the first time.
To ask questions using your voice:
Tap Unmute to activate the microphone.
Tap Mute to pause it.
Say “stop” at any point to interrupt Google’s response.
To interact using the camera:
Tap the Video icon.
Point your phone at the object or scene you want to analyse.
To end the conversation, tap Exit.
You can switch between AI Mode and a Live conversation anytime by tapping the Live icon again.
Search Live can also be accessed directly through Google Lens by tapping the Live option within the app.
How to turn off Search Live AI Mode
If you prefer to use the traditional Google Search experience, you can disable Search Live easily:
Visit labs.google.com/search . Follow the prompts to turn off AI Mode.
Once disabled, Search will revert to the standard, non-interactive version without live AI responses.
By combining voice, camera input, and real-time AI answers, Search Live in AI Mode offers a more natural and immersive way to interact with Google. Whether following recipes, troubleshooting, studying, or exploring new places, the feature makes it faster and more intuitive to find the information you need — transforming search from a static query into a live, conversational experience.