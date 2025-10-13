Shah Rukh Khan, Red Chillies and Netflix served notice by Delhi HC over Sameer Wankhede’s defamation plea

ADVERTISEMENT
The Delhi High Court has issued notices to Shah Rukh Khan, his production company Red Chillies Entertainment, Netflix, and several other parties in connection with a defamation suit filed by IRS officer Sameer Wankhede over the streaming series The Bads of Bollywood.
The notices were issued on 8 October, directing all named parties—including Twitter (now X), Google, Meta Platforms, RPSG Lifestyle Media Pvt Ltd, and John Doe—to submit their responses within seven days, according to a report by PTI. The matter has been listed for the next hearing on 30 October.
In an interesting coincidence, the notice to Red Chillies Entertainment, owned by Gauri Khan, was issued on the day she celebrated her 55th birthday.
In his plea, Wankhede contends that the Netflix series portrays anti-drug enforcement agencies in a “misleading and negative manner”, thereby eroding public confidence in such institutions.
Senior Advocate Sandeep Sethi, representing the IRS officer, argued that Wankhede and his family have been subjected to online trolling and harassment following the release of the series, which is reportedly directed by Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan’s son.
The court’s notice marks the latest development in the high-profile legal battle, which has drawn significant public attention given the involvement of prominent industry figures and the sensitive portrayal of law enforcement agencies in the show.
Read More: NHRC issues notice to Gujarat Chief Secretary, calls for report on Ahmedabad hoarding collapse