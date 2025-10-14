Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki gain ground in September PV sales; Hyundai, Toyota lose share

ADVERTISEMENT
India’s passenger vehicle market maintained its growth momentum in September, with overall retail sales rising 6% year-on-year to 2,99,369 units, according to the latest passenger vehicle registration data for September., PTI reported. The month saw Tata Motors and Maruti Suzuki strengthening their market positions, even as Hyundai Motor India and Toyota Kirloskar Motor registered declines in their respective shares.
Tata Motors recorded one of the strongest gains, with its market share climbing to 13.75% from 11.52% a year ago. The automaker sold 32,586 units last September, compared to a higher share this year, reflecting growing consumer traction for its electric and compact SUV portfolio.
Maruti Suzuki, the country’s largest carmaker, also improved its hold on the market, increasing its share to 41.17% from 40.83% last year. The company retailed 1,23,242 units in September, up from 1,15,530 units in the same month last year, driven by steady demand for its premium Nexa range and compact offerings.
Mahindra & Mahindra maintained its strong momentum in the SUV segment with a 12.58% share, almost flat compared to 12.67% a year ago. The company sold 37,659 units, reflecting sustained interest in its high-demand models like the Scorpio and XUV700.
Among those losing ground, Hyundai Motor India saw its market share drop to 11.96% from 13.72%, with retail sales falling to 35,812 units versus 38,833 units last year. Toyota Kirloskar Motor too slipped to 6.78%, down from 7.35%, with 20,303 units retailed against 20,792 units in September 2024.
Kia India reported a marginal decline in market share to 6.78%, selling 16,727 units, slightly higher than 16,062 units last year.
Two-Wheeler Market: Hero Surges Ahead, Honda Loses Grip
The two-wheeler segment mirrored the PV sector’s upbeat trend, growing 6.5% year-on-year to 12,87,735 units in September.
Hero MotoCorp regained momentum, increasing its market share to 25.10% from 22.48% a year ago. The company sold 3,23,268 units, up from 2,71,820 units in September 2024, buoyed by strong festive-season demand and rural market recovery.
Meanwhile, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) saw its share fall sharply to 25.05% from 27.7%, indicating tighter competition in the commuter and scooter segments.
TVS Motor Company continued to grow steadily, raising its share to 19.11% from 18.36% a year earlier, supported by strong sales of its Apache and iQube range.
The September data signals a robust start to the festive season, with domestic automakers consolidating their lead amid evolving consumer preferences and a broader recovery in rural sentiment.