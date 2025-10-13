Bhima Jewels appoints Rajesh Balachandran as CMO

ADVERTISEMENT
Rajesh Balachandran, who led Muthoot Fincorp as chief marketing officer, has been appointed as CMO by Bhima Jewels.
Balachandran started his career as an Assistant Marketing Manager at Aswini Homeo & Ayurvedic Products Limited, where he was responsible for sales, revenue generation, and market expansion. In 2003, he joined G.M.Pens International Pvt.Ltd as Deputy Manager - Brand.
Later, in 2007, he moved to Vodafone Idea Limited as Vice President Marketing, where he worked in various operating circles, including Kerala, Mumbai, and currently Maharashtra and Goa. Balachandran has been part of multiple transitions within the company.
He completed his Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture from Dr. Panjabrao Deshmukh Krishi Vidyapeeth from 1994 to 1998. Following this, from 1998 to 2000, he pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management with a specialization in Marketing from the ITM Group of Institutions.
