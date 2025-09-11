Parliamentary panel flags fake news as ‘serious threat’; calls for stricter penalties, fact-checks across media

A parliamentary panel has warned that the unchecked spread of fake news poses a 'serious threat' to public order and democratic processes, and has called for stronger legal and institutional measures to tackle the menace.

In its draft report adopted on September 9, the Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology, chaired by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, recommended amending penal provisions, increasing fines, and fixing accountability for creators, publishers and platforms responsible for misinformation.

The report has been submitted to the Lok Sabha Speaker and is likely to be tabled in the next parliamentary session, according to a PTI report.

The draft report is addressed to the Electronics and Information Technology Ministry as well, as the panel scrutinises this ministry too.

Among its key recommendations, the committee has sought mandatory fact-checking mechanisms and internal ombudsmen in all print, digital and electronic media organisations.

It has also proposed collaborative efforts between the government, private media, and independent fact-checkers.

“Any news must be factual,” Dubey posted on X while underscoring the panel’s zero-tolerance stance on misinformation, including AI-generated fake news targeting women and children. "We will not let India to be like Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Thailand. Those running the agenda of anti-national forces to mislead people will be curbed. Any news must be factual," he said.

The committee has urged inter-ministerial collaboration and global partnerships, citing best practices such as France’s law on election misinformation. It has suggested setting up a dedicated inter-ministerial task force comprising officials from the ministries of Information and Broadcasting, Electronics and IT, External Affairs, and legal experts to address cross-border misinformation.

Other proposals include licensing requirements for AI content creators, mandatory labelling of AI-generated material, and a digital grievance redressal and tracking system. The committee also pressed for a comprehensive media literacy curriculum in schools, along with teacher training and public awareness campaigns to foster critical thinking.

The committee echoed concerns around the “safe harbour” clause in Section 79 of the IT Act, which shields intermediaries from liability for third-party content, and urged the government to explore changes in consultation with stakeholders.

Further, it also stood in favour of suggesting a portal for complaints to strengthen the Press Council of India, and an independent centralised monitoring body and formation of a committee of experts to come up with amendments in existing acts/rules/guidelines to address the issue effectively.