HCLTech adds 7,180 employees in FY26 so far, attrition dips to 7-quarter low

ADVERTISEMENT
IT major HCL Technologies Ltd hired nearly 5,200 freshers in the September quarter—its highest intake in three years. The company’s attrition rate eased to a seven-quarter low of 12.6%, reflecting improved employee retention trends.
In the first half of FY26 alone, HCLTech’s fresher hiring has already surpassed 90% of last year’s total intake. So far this fiscal, the company has added 7,180 employees, taking its total headcount to 2,26,640 as of September 30, with a net addition of 3,489 employees sequentially.
On the financial front, HCLTech reported a flat consolidated net profit of Rs 4,235 crore for Q2 FY26, while revenue rose 10.6% year-on-year to Rs 31,942 crore. The company also disclosed that its advanced AI business generated over $100 million in revenue during the quarter.
In contrast, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) saw a sharp workforce reduction in the same period. The IT major’s headcount dropped by nearly 19,755 employees in Q2 FY26 amid restructuring at mid and senior levels. Despite this, TCS reported strong quarterly results, with revenue up 3.7% YoY to Rs 65,799 crore and net income rising 8.4% YoY to Rs 12,904 crore.