When is Diwali 2025? Here is the exact date of Diwali pujan this year

As per classical scriptures, Diwali pujan during Amavasya’s Pradosh Kaal falls only on October 20 — Acharya Durgesh Tare

Diwali, the most significant and sacred festival of India, is celebrated across the country with deep devotion and reverence. For traders across India, the Diwali festive series holds special importance.

This year, there is considerable confusion over the correct date of Diwali — whether it should be celebrated on October 20 or October 21 — resulting in differing opinions and uncertainty.

According to the principles of Dharmashastra, every Indian festival should be celebrated based on accurate tithi (lunar date) calculations. However, in modern times, lack of proper understanding of the scriptures often leads to such confusion. Consequently, on many occasions, the existence of two overlapping tithis gives rise to disputes. This year’s confusion over Diwali’s date is a similar case of uncertainty and differing interpretations.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) Secretary General and Member of Parliament from Chandni Chowk, Shri Praveen Khandelwal, said that although the final decision to celebrate Diwali according to scriptural authority should be taken by religious scholars, CAIT felt it necessary to seek clarity on behalf of the trading community. Therefore, CAIT requested the guidance of Acharya Shri Durgesh Tare, a renowned astrologer from the holy city of Ujjain and Convener of CAIT’s Veda and Jyotish Committee, to provide an authoritative clarification so that traders across India could observe Diwali correctly and auspiciously.

After studying the scriptures thoroughly and consulting other learned scholars, Acharya Durgesh Tare concluded that “This year, celebrating Diwali on October 20, 2025, is fully in accordance with the scriptures.”

He explained, “Chandrodayavyāpini grāhyā tatpūrvadineva chandrodayatyāptau pūrvā.” On October 20, 2025, during the Arunodaya Kaal (early dawn, around 5 a.m.), one should perform Abhyang Snan, followed by Kartik Snan, Yam Tarpan, and Deep Daan — all considered highly auspicious rituals.

Acharya Tare stated that October 20, 2025 (Kartik Krishna Amavasya) is the correct day to celebrate Diwali during Pradosh Kaal. According to the scriptures, Lakshmi Pujan should be performed when Amavasya prevails during Pradosh Kaal. This year, Amavasya is prevalent during Pradosh Kaal and continues through midnight on October 20, which makes it the most auspicious period for Diwali celebrations across India.

He further clarified that on October 21, Amavasya exists only momentarily — for less than one ghatika (approximately 24 minutes) — during Pradosh Kaal, making it unsuitable for performing Diwali rituals. Therefore, Diwali should not be celebrated on October 21.

Since Amavasya extends through Pradosh Kaal and the entire night on October 20, all Dharmashastra authorities unanimously agree that Diwali should be celebrated on that day.

He further quoted the scriptural verse, “Pradoshārdhavyāpini mukhyā” — Meaning, the Amavasya that extends through both Pradosh and Midnight Kaal is considered the main one. If both days have Amavasya, the latter day should be chosen. For Lakshmi Pujan, Pradosh Kaal is the principal time, while all other times are secondary.

Acharya Tare also clarified the sequence of all related festivals: • Dhan Trayodashi and Dhanvantari Jayanti – October 18, 2025 • Narak Chaturdashi (Yam Deep Daan) – October 19, 2025 • Diwali (Lakshmi Pujan) – October 20, 2025 • Govardhan Puja – October 22, 2025 • Bhai Dooj – October 23, 2025 • Dev Prabodhini (Dev Uthani) Ekadashi – November 1, 2025

Referring to Dhan Trayodashi, he cited the Vedic verse, “Kartike Krishna pakṣe trayodaśyāṃ guroḥ dine, hasta nakṣatra saṃyukte yāme prāthmike niśi, Dhanvantaryākhyayā cāhaṃ dhanaṃ guptamivādatte, avatīrṇo yataḥ tasmāt sā tithi sarvakāmadā.”

He explained that Lord Dhanvantari appeared during the first Pradosh Kaal of the night; hence, Dhan Trayodashi and Dhanvantari Jayanti should be celebrated on October 18, 2025, as per Garuda Purana. Similarly, Kartik Krishna Chaturdashi (October 19, 2025) is appropriate for performing Yam Deep Daan rituals in the evening.

Regarding Govardhan Puja, Acharya Tare explained that the festival should be celebrated on a day when Pratipada coincides with Amavasya, as per the scriptural verse, “Pratipatsamukhī kāryā yā bhaved aparāhnikī.” Since this alignment does not occur on October 21, Govardhan Puja should be observed on October 22.

The Nirnaya Sindhu also prescribes, “Prātar Govardhanaṃ pūjayet.” Meaning, Govardhan Puja, Annakoot, and Gau Puja should be performed in the morning, which is scripturally appropriate.

He added that Bhai Dooj should undoubtedly be celebrated on October 23, and Dev Prabodhini (Dev Uthani) Ekadashi on November 1, 2025, is scripturally correct.