Salesforce launches upgraded Agentforce 360 platform with AI agent scripting, Slack integration

Salesforce has unveiled the latest iteration of its AI agent platform, Agentforce 360, as competition in the enterprise artificial intelligence market intensifies. The announcement came on Monday, ahead of the company’s annual Dreamforce conference, which begins on 14 October.
The updated platform introduces several enhancements aimed at making AI agents smarter, more customisable, and better integrated across enterprise ecosystems. Among the new capabilities are text-based instruction tools, an upgraded agent-building and deployment interface, and deeper integration with Slack, as per a report by TechCrunch.
Smarter, more flexible AI agents
A highlight of the release is Agent Script, a new AI agent prompting tool set to enter beta testing in November. Agent Script allows users to program AI agents to handle “if/then” scenarios, making them more flexible and context-aware in dynamic customer interactions.
Salesforce says these agents will also leverage “reasoning models” from Anthropic, OpenAI, and Google Gemini, which can “think” before generating a response—moving beyond traditional pattern-based outputs.
Streamlined agent development and Slack upgrades
Another major addition is Agentforce Builder, a consolidated workspace that enables users to build, test, and deploy AI agents from one interface. The tool, also launching in beta in November, incorporates Agentforce Vibes, an enterprise-grade “vibe coding” feature first introduced earlier this month.
Salesforce is also expanding the integration of Agentforce with Slack, allowing its core apps—Sales, IT, HR, and others—to surface directly within the messaging platform from this month, with further rollouts continuing through early 2026.
Slack itself is piloting a new version of its Slackbot, designed to function as a personalised AI assistant capable of learning user preferences, offering insights, and suggesting actions. Salesforce further plans to transform Slack into an enterprise search hub, with upcoming connectors for Gmail, Outlook, and Dropbox slated for release in 2026.
Growing pressure in enterprise AI
The move comes as tech giants race to win over enterprises with increasingly sophisticated AI tools. While businesses continue to experiment with AI for productivity and customer service, many are still struggling to quantify the return on investment from such technologies.
With Agentforce 360, Salesforce is positioning itself to deliver more tangible, integrated, and measurable AI outcomes—a crucial step in maintaining its lead in the rapidly evolving enterprise AI landscape.