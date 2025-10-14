The AI talent tilt: Is automation locking out India's fresh engineers?

Artificial Intelligence is rewriting India’s employment playbook. A new wave of automation is changing how IT services firms, Global Capability Centres (GCCs), and startups approach talent, tilting demand away from freshers and toward mid-senior specialists with AI-driven capabilities.

“Artificial Intelligence continues to reshape India’s employment ecosystem, triggering a decisive shift in how organisations approach talent acquisition,” said Anupama Bhimrajka, VP, Marketing, foundit.

The latest foundit Insights Tracker shows that overall tech hiring in September 2025 rose by 5% year-on-year, but the mix of roles looks very different from previous years. Large-scale developer intake is giving way to niche, high-skill hiring.

AI Takes Centre Stage

AI-linked roles now account for 62% of all new tech job postings, up from 42% last year. Startups, MNCs/GCCs, and SMEs have each carved their own niche:

Startups: 26% share of AI jobs

MNCs/GCCs: 45% share

SMEs/Mid-cap IT firms: 29% share

The consequence is a sharp fall in entry-level demand. fit data shows a 24% decline in junior IT services hiring, as routine coding, testing, and quality checks are increasingly automated.

Instead, demand is soaring for AI/ML engineers, cloud architects, cybersecurity experts, and automation consultants — up 38% YoY.

GCCs: Capability over Scale

Global Capability Centres are leading this recalibration. GCCs recorded a 12% YoY increase in overall hiring, with 38% of their new roles now AI or automation linked.

Rather than chasing scale, GCCs are prioritising capability. Many are drawing experienced engineers from IT services, attracted by better pay and R&D-driven environments.

Startups: Multi-Skilled and AI-First

Startups have embraced AI as a business enabler, not just a backend tool. Hiring for full-stack developers, growth managers, and AI product leads has risen 21%, while demand for generic operational roles has dipped 11%.

Founders are seeking lean, multi-functional talent who can straddle both tech and business outcomes, a break from the siloed hiring patterns of the past.

The Experience Premium

Hiring is skewing sharply toward specialists:

Experience Level Share of IT Job Postings YoY Trend 0–3 years 21% -12% 4–6 years 30% +21% 7–10 years 17% +8%

Basic coding and bug fixes — once the bread and butter of junior engineers — are now automated. Organisations want mid-senior professionals who can drive strategy and solve complex problems.

Another structural change is the rise of contractual work. Today, 32% of tech roles are contract-based, growing 33% YoY. In AI, machine learning, and cloud, contractual hiring is up 24%, as firms chase project-specific expertise.

Net New Jobs or Job Displacement?

The question looms: is AI creating more jobs than it displaces?

Yuvraj Shidhaye, Founder and Director, TreadBinary, believes new oversight roles will emerge. “There will be a growing need for professionals who can regulate AI outputs from a compliance perspective. Every organisation will need AI policy oversight roles over the next three to five years.”

He added that while repetitive, SOP-driven tasks are at risk, new opportunities in quality control and policy implementation are already on the rise.

Beyond Tech Skills: Human Strengths

For Nipun Sharma, CEO, TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship, AI is forcing companies to value uniquely human strengths alongside deep-tech expertise.

“Deep-tech roles like AI/ML engineers, data scientists, and cybersecurity experts remain indispensable. But skills like critical thinking, emotional intelligence, and creative problem-solving are equally critical. Prompt engineers and UI/UX designers, for instance, are roles where human judgment and ethics cannot be automated,” he said.

Sharma warned that relying solely on mid-senior hiring is shortsighted. Only 20–25% of India’s 1.5 million annual engineering graduates are absorbed into field roles, a sign of narrowing opportunities for freshers. To keep the pipeline healthy, companies need structured entry-level programs, apprenticeships, and digital fluency initiatives in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

The Bigger Picture

India’s IT industry is shifting from volume-based hiring to a skills-first economy. Automation may be absorbing entry-level jobs, but AI is also birthing new roles in oversight, governance, and design.

The challenge ahead is balance: scaling up specialised hiring while ensuring the next generation of engineers is not locked out.