Radio City reports revenue of ₹54.82 crore for Q2 FY25, YoY revenue up by 4.5%

Radio City, a subsidiary of Music Broadcast Limited (MBL) under Jagran Prakash Ltd, has reported Rs 54.82 crore in revenue from operations for the quarter ended 30 September, 2024, as per reports.
This marks a decline of approximately 8% compared to its revenue in Q1 FY25. However, the company has showed resilience with a 4.5% increase in revenue compared to the same quarter in the previous year, indicating a stable upward trend in year-on-year performance.
In terms of total income, Radio City posted Rs 61.31 crore for Q2 FY25, which represents a 5.4% increase compared to Rs 58.15 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
Radio City, with 39 stations across 12 states, reaches approximately 62% of India's population, positioning itself as a major player in the radio broadcasting industry.