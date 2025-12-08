Raj Shamani becomes India’s No. 1 podcaster, beats Joe Rogan, global heavyweights

Content creator and entrepreneur Raj Shamani has officially become the number one podcaster in India, surpassing global names such as Joe Rogan and Diary of a CEO. Shamani announced the milestone on Instagram on Sunday, sharing a screenshot of the Top 10 list where his show, Figuring Out with Raj Shamani, held the top position.

In an emotional post, Shamani expressed disbelief at the achievement. “I still can’t believe that a boy from Indore beat global giants like Joe Rogan, Diary of a CEO, and many more in India,” he wrote, thanking his audience for their support.

Indore-born creator tops India’s podcast charts after surpassing global icons with his show, ‘Figuring Out’.Indore-born creator tops India’s podcast charts after surpassing global icons with his show, ‘Figuring Out’.

Shamani accompanied the announcement with photos tracing his journey. He began recording podcasts in a coaching-centre classroom using a single microphone, with his tuition teacher as his first guest. He later recorded episodes from his bedroom and virtually, often with minimal resources — but with unwavering consistency.

He wrote that his progress was driven by two key qualities: consistency and perseverance, encouraging listeners to value these traits in their own pursuits.

Over time, his podcast grew into a large-scale production. Shamani now operates from a world-class studio supported by a team of more than 50 professionals, handling global guests, high-quality lighting setups, and full-fledged production.

Despite securing the top spot in India, Shamani made it clear that he sees this as only the beginning. His podcast is currently ranked 76th globally, making him and his team the only Indian representatives in the Top 100 Podcasters list.

Shamani said the next goal is to break into the Global Top 10, urging his followers to see his rise as proof that dreams come true with resilience. He encouraged young creators to persist with “willpower and patience,” noting that big results often come from small, consistent efforts.