Virat Kohli invests Rs 40 crore in Agilitas Sports, transfers One8 brand

Virat Kohli has invested Rs 40 crore in Agilitas Sports, becoming a minority shareholder as part of a deal that also transfers ownership of his flagship athleisure brand One8 to the company.

The move marks the end of Kohli’s eight-year endorsement contract with German sportswear major Puma, estimated to be worth about Rs 110 crore. According to a Moneycontrol report, Kohli’s association with Agilitas will be exclusive, preventing him from endorsing any other sportswear brand.

Kohli, who was earlier in talks to renew his Puma deal—now believed to be valued at nearly Rs 300 crore—chose instead to partner with Agilitas, a sportswear venture founded in 2023 by former Puma India managing director Abhishek Ganguly.

“Virat is not looking at recovering the Rs 300 crore he let go. He is in this for the long run and sees massive upside by being a stakeholder in Agilitas,” Ganguly told Moneycontrol.

India’s sportswear market has been expanding at a rapid pace. According to Euromonitor, the market grew from Rs 67,552 crore in 2023 to Rs 82,409 crore in 2025, while the sports apparel segment alone is projected to reach Rs 39,390 crore this year.

Agilitas, though a young company, has moved aggressively to build scale. It raised Rs 100 crore from Nexus Venture Partners in December 2023 and secured Rs 400 crore earlier that year from funds managed by Convergent Finance. The company also acquired sports footwear manufacturer Mochiko Shoes Pvt Ltd and obtained long-term licensing rights for Italian sports brand Lotto in India, Australia and South Africa from WHP Global.

First Published on Dec 8, 2025 6:33 PM