Marico’s Q3 revenue growth in high twenties; India volumes seen in high single digits

Marico said its flagship Parachute brand reported a marginal volume decline during the quarter.

FMCG major Marico expects high single-digit underlying volume growth in its India business during the third quarter of FY26, even as pricing actions and elevated input costs continued to weigh on select categories.

In a stock exchange filing, the company said its consolidated revenue growth stood in the high twenties year-on-year in Q3 FY26, supported by steady domestic demand and robust performance in international markets.

Marico said its flagship Parachute brand reported a marginal volume decline during the quarter, but turned positive after normalising for “ml-age reductions” undertaken in place of price hikes amid challenging cost and pricing conditions.

The Saffola Oils portfolio delivered a muted performance, while the Value-Added Hair Oils (VAHO) segment posted growth in the twenties, underscoring sustained consumer traction in the franchise.

The company said it aims to maintain double-digit growth momentum in the VAHO portfolio over the near to medium term, driven by a sharper focus on mid and premium offerings, expanded direct reach under Project SETU, and benefits from the recent GST rate rationalisation.

On the international front, Marico reported constant currency growth in the early twenties, led by Bangladesh, while Vietnam and South Africa returned to double-digit growth, aided by targeted market initiatives.

“The company remains committed to delivering sustainable and profitable volume-led growth over the medium term, supported by strengthening brand equity across core franchises and scaling up new engines of growth across markets,” Marico said.

First Published on Jan 2, 2026 6:02 PM