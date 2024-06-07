TCS Launches WisdomNextTM , an industry-first GenAI Aggregation Platform

Tata Consultancy Services, a global leader in IT services, consulting, and business solutions, has launched TCS AI WisdomNextTM, a platform that aggregates multiple Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) services into a single interface and enables organizations to rapidly adopt next-gen technologies at scale, lower costs and within regulatory frameworks. The industry-leading platform is designed to remove barriers for customers to develop and launch business solutions, allowing for real-time experimentation across vendor, internal, and open-source LLM models, the Tata Group company said in a statement.

AI and GenAI have far-reaching applications across the value chain for businesses. However, solution designers around the world find it difficult to select, experiment and decide on the right foundational models to use. Foundational models are constantly evolving, and each model offers different capabilities in terms of mode of usage, cost, and effectiveness. TCS’ AI for Business Study, a comprehensive survey on the impact of AI on businesses, found that while business executives are generally positive about the impact of AI, they are less certain about the path to transformation. TCS AI WisdomNext aims to help businesses choose the right models and simplify the design of new business solutions using GenAI tools. It also offers capabilities to enables businesses to reuse preexisting components to accelerate the design.

Siva Ganesan, Head, AI.Cloud Unit, TCS, said, “Customers appreciate the newly launched platform’s ability to help navigate a diverse and quickly evolving AI marketplace and rapidly compose 'art-of-the-possible' solutions. We are solving business problems and helping our customers redefine what it means to harness the power of GenAI. The rapid adoption of GenAI and experiencing what it means in terms of business outcomes is something our customers find very exciting.”