TCS unveils NVIDIA Business Unit to drive AI adoption across industries

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has expanded its partnership with NVIDIA to launch a series of AI-driven solutions tailored for specific industries.

This move comes as part of TCS' broader strategy to help enterprises accelerate their AI adoption at scale. The new offerings will be delivered through a dedicated TCS business unit focused on NVIDIA, under its AI.Cloud umbrella, leveraging over five years of collaboration between the two firms.

Enterprises around the world are increasingly embracing AI, but challenges remain in developing effective AI strategies. According to TCS' recent AI for Business Study, each organization's AI journey is unique, regarding deep integration with existing capabilities. The newly launched business unit will address these challenges by delivering curated AI strategies, powered by NVIDIA's advanced AI platforms, including accelerated computing, AI Enterprise, and Omniverse.

TCS has unveiled a range of solutions targeting key sectors. These include:

- Manufacturing AI for Industrials: A solution utilizing large language models (LLMs) to generate actionable insights, specifically designed for the manufacturing sector.

- AI Spectrum for BFSI: A suite for the banking and financial services industry that harnesses AI for faster decision-making, improved compliance, and better risk management.

- Cognitive Visual Receiving for Retail: A solution built on NVIDIA AI and Omniverse platforms to automate warehouse operations, enhancing accuracy and efficiency.

- AI-Native Telco Offerings: Custom solutions for the telecom sector, including autonomous network management and 3D visualization for better customer experience.

- AI-Based Autonomous Vehicle Platform: A collaboration with automotive companies to accelerate the development of autonomous driving features using AI and simulation tools.

Jay Puri, EVP of Worldwide Field Operations at NVIDIA, noted that the contributions of TCS' industry expertise with NVIDIA's AI technology will lead to transformative innovations across various sectors. TCS leaders echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the company's ability to deliver AI-driven solutions that cater to specific industry needs.

The collaboration also marks TCS’ commitment to advancing the next wave of AI innovations, particularly through digital twin technologies that simulate real-world environments in sectors like manufacturing, aerospace, and agriculture.