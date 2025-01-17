'Waves Summit shows India’s readiness to lead in media sector's technological advancements', says C Senthil Rajan, Joint Secy, I&B

“By exploring how AI can optimise content generation and drive innovation, the Waves Summit underscores India’s readiness to lead in technological advancements within the media sector,” said C Senthil Rajan, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), Government of India, addressing the 19th India Digital Summit. Waves 2025 is being organised by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, to celebrate and amplify India’s creative and media economy.

As part of the Waves Summit, being held February 5 – 9, 2025, the Ministry is also launching the Create in India Challenge, Season 1, which will feature several ‘challenges’ aimed at fostering innovation and creativity. Out of these, the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) is collaborating is organising four key challenges: Waves Reel Making Challenge in partnership with Meta, Waves Explorer Challenge in association with YouTube, Waves Chronicles: AI Comic Art Challenge in association with Google Play and Waves AI Art Installation Challenge. These challenges aim to bring together creators, technologists, and innovators to explore the intersection of art, technology, and storytelling, further positioning India as a leader in the global creative economy.

The 19th IDS is being organised by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) in collaboration with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, supported by Digital India, Skill India and Make in India.

Highlighting India’s ascent as a powerhouse in the creative and technological dimensions of the global media landscape, Shri Rajan said, “Waves 2025 is designed to be a transformative, industry-led platform that brings together global and Indian stakeholders across the media and entertainment sectors. Through collaboration, showcasing innovation, and championing Indian creativity, we aim to position India as a global leader in media technology and content creation.”

Titled “Waves Unveiled: Showcasing India’s Creative Power in the Global Media Economy,” the session also shed light on the Waves Bazaar, a one-stop marketplace for the media and entertainment sector which expands on the concept of NFBC’s Film Bazaar by creating a platform for cross-sector collaboration, B2B meetings, and showcasing innovations. Besides Shri Rajan it was also addressed by Mr. Achal Malhotra, CEO, Waves; Ms. Natasha Jog, Director, Public Policy India, Meta; Ms. Aneesha Dhar, Head, Google Play, Ecosystem and Scaled Partnerships India, and Ms. Kavitha K K, Government Affairs and Public Policy Manager India, Google.