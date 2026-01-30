ITC profit flat at Rs 4,931 crore in Q3 FY26 as higher costs weigh; revenue rises 7%

FMCG major ITC Ltd reported a flat net profit of Rs 4,931 crore for the third quarter of FY2026, weighed down by higher raw material costs and a one-time charge related to the implementation of new labour codes.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, profit declined 3.8% from Rs 5,126.11 crore in Q2 FY26. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 4,935 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations grew 7.1% year-on-year to Rs 21,577.58 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 20,140.15 crore in Q3 FY25. Sequentially, revenue rose 2.5% from Rs 21,047.45 crore.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) for the quarter increased 8.2% year-on-year to Rs 6,883 crore, supported by improved operating leverage across businesses.

ITC said its FMCG business delivered a robust performance during the quarter, recording an 11% growth in revenue alongside a 145 basis-point expansion in Ebitda margins.

Within segments, the cigarettes business reported revenue of Rs 8,791 crore, up 8% year-on-year. The agri business saw revenue rise 6.3% to Rs 3,560 crore, while the paperboards, paper and packaging segment posted revenue of Rs 2,202 crore, marking a 2.7% increase.

The company highlighted continued strong momentum in its premium portfolio and NewGen channels. Its digital-first and organic portfolio sustained its high growth trajectory, registering a 60% year-on-year increase during the quarter.

