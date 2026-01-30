Economic Survey on Social Media: Economic Survey urges age-based limits on social media to curb digital addiction

India has already taken selective regulatory steps, with the Online Gaming Act of 2025 barring minors from participating in real-money gaming platforms.

The Economic Survey for the financial year 2025–26 has called for age-based restrictions on access to social media platforms, citing growing concerns around digital addiction among minors and aligning India with a wider global push to regulate underage usage.

The Economic Survey, tabled in Parliament on Thursday, stopped short of recommending a blanket ban but urged limits on access for minors, along with stricter age-verification mechanisms, curbs on auto-play features and restrictions on targeted advertising aimed at younger users. It stated that younger users are more vulnerable to compulsive usage and harmful content, linking excessive exposure to lower student productivity and adverse long-term earnings outcomes.

The recommendations come amid tightening regulatory action globally. Australia has passed what it has described as world-first legislation banning social media use for individuals under the age of 16, with penalties of up to AUD 50 million for companies that fail to comply. The law, which is expected to come into force later this year, has received support from child-safety groups while drawing criticism from free-speech advocates and youth organisations.

In Europe, France’s National Assembly on Wednesday passed a bill seeking to ban children under 15 from accessing social media platforms, although the proposal still requires approval from the Senate. The UK, Denmark and Greece are also examining similar regulatory measures.

In India, the issue carries significant weight, with the country estimated to have around 350 million social media users, including a substantial underage population. Many minors reportedly spend six to seven hours a day on social platforms. The Survey linked excessive use to anxiety, depression, cyberbullying and cyber fraud, in addition to losses in study time and overall productivity.

The Survey also highlighted the growing importance of the digital economy, which accounted for 11.74% of India’s GDP in FY23 and is projected to have risen to 13.42% by FY25, underscoring the tension between rapid platform growth and rising social costs.

India has already taken selective regulatory steps, with the Online Gaming Act of 2025 barring minors from participating in real-money gaming platforms.

First Published on January 30, 2026, 09:32:05 IST