Apple appoints Avtar Ram Singh to lead International Marketing for App Store & Games

Avtar Ram Singh, who previously led Apple’s marketing for Southeast Asia, Content and Services, has been elevated to Head of International Marketing for the App Store, Apple Arcade and Games.

Singh began his career as a market analyst at International Data Corporation before moving into content strategy roles at Lazada, Zalora and Rocket Internet. He later joined Ogilvy & Mather as a digital marketing manager and subsequently moved to Publicis, where he rose to Head of Social.

In that role, he served as business lead for Publicis Communications’ social media practice in Singapore, overseeing operations, delivery, client relationships, hiring, business development and financial performance.

He led teams delivering social strategy, content and analytics for clients across local, regional and global markets, and played a key role in building processes, templates and ways of working for audits, reporting and content planning. Singh also spearheaded new business proposals and kept teams aligned with evolving platform formats and capabilities.

He later joined Falcon Agency as Head of Strategy before moving to Apple as interim international marketing lead for apps and the App Store.

Over his career, Singh has worked with brands including Accor, P&G, AXA, UBS, Audi, Nikon, HBO, Sony, Samsung, Pizza Hut, Nespresso, Vicks, Oral-B, Sofitel, Canon, Singapore Zoo and the Ministry of Manpower, among others.

First Published on February 2, 2026, 13:36:38 IST