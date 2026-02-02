Bob Iger signals exit as Disney succession comes into focus

Iger is expected to remain CEO for several months after a successor is named to mentor the new leader and may continue on Disney’s board post-transition.

Bob Iger, chief executive officer of The Walt Disney Company, has informed associates that he plans to step down and gradually pull back from day-to-day management before his contract expires on December 31, according to media reports.

Succession planning at Disney has been under close investor scrutiny after the company delayed Iger’s retirement multiple times, ultimately bringing him back in 2022 to replace his handpicked successor Bob Chapek following pandemic-related disruptions.

Disney’s board is expected to meet next week at its Burbank, California headquarters to vote on Iger’s successor. Iger has privately told people close to him that he is ready to move on from the demands of the CEO role. Reports also cite his frustration over internal conflicts at ABC, including the brief suspension of late-night host Jimmy Kimmel.

Iger is expected to remain CEO for several months after a successor is named to mentor the new leader and may continue on Disney’s board post-transition. Potential successors include parks chief Josh D’Amaro, entertainment co-heads Dana Walden and Alan Bergman, and ESPN head Jimmy Pitaro.

First Published on February 2, 2026, 13:15:33 IST