WhatsApp unveils new AI feature for rewriting and toning messages

WhatsApp is rolling out a new AI-powered feature called "Writing Help" that allows users to rephrase, proofread, and adjust the tone of their messages, the Meta-owned company announced on Wednesday. The tool is designed to provide users with AI-generated suggestions for rewriting their messages, with options for a more professional, humorous, or supportive tone.
The feature utilizes Meta's Private Processing technology, which ensures that user messages remain private. This means that neither Meta nor WhatsApp can read the original message or the AI-generated suggestions, addressing potential privacy concerns.
In a product image, WhatsApp demonstrated how the feature can transform a simple message like, "Please don’t leave dirty socks on the sofa," into humorous alternatives such as, "Breaking news: Socks found chilling on the couch. Please move them."
With this new addition, WhatsApp appears to be competing with external AI tools like ChatGPT by offering a seamless, in-app solution for drafting messages. However, some users may prefer to keep their conversations authentic and personal, especially when messaging family and friends, rather than relying on AI-generated content.
Users can access "Writing Help" by tapping a new pencil icon that will appear while they are drafting a message within the app.