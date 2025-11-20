Spanish court orders Meta to pay €539 million to media outlets over ad practices

A Madrid commercial court ordered Meta Thursday to pay €479 million in compensation and €60 million in interest to Spanish media association AMI. The ruling cites unfair competition stemming from data protection violations between May 2018 and July 2023.

AMI, representing 87 outlets including Prisa and Vocento, filed the lawsuit in 2023. The plaintiffs argued Meta ignored EU requirements for user consent on data usage, gaining a competitive advantage in the advertising market. Meta defense lawyers argued claims lacked evidence and stated algorithms outweighed user data for ad generation.

The court ruled in favor of AMI. AMI Director General Irene Lanzaco stated the case sets a precedent for media worldwide regarding platform compliance with legal frameworks.

Separately, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced Wednesday that Parliament will summon Meta executives to investigate alleged privacy violations. Spanish radio and television broadcasters have also filed a distinct claim seeking €160 million.

