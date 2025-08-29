YouTube and Fox reach agreement to keep channels on YouTube TV

ADVERTISEMENT
On August 28, YouTube and Fox announced they had reached an agreement to keep Fox News, Fox Sports, and other Fox channels available to YouTube TV subscribers.
Earlier in the week, YouTube (owned by Google) had been in negotiations with Fox, which was reportedly seeking higher carriage fees than those paid to other partners offering similar content.
On Wednesday, YouTube confirmed it had secured a short-term extension with Fox, giving both sides additional time to negotiate a new long-term distribution deal.
This isn’t the first such negotiation for YouTube TV; in February, the platform struck a deal with Paramount Global to retain access to channels like CBS, Comedy Central, and Nickelodeon.
The Fox carriage dispute even drew attention from FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr, who stated that dropping Fox channels from YouTube TV would be a “terrible outcome,” according to the report.