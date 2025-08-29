Threads tests new 'text attachment' feature for long-form content

Threads is testing a new "text attachment" feature that will allow users to share long-form content directly on the platform, as per reports. This move, which aims to help Threads compete with rivals like X, will let users add a block of text to a single post, eliminating the need for creating multi-post threads or using workarounds like sharing screenshots from a phone’s Notes app.

The feature, first spotted by app researcher Radu Oncescu, is described as a way for users to "share deeper thoughts, news snippets, book excerpts, and more." When a user attaches a longer text, a snippet of the content is displayed in a gray box within the post. Users can then click on this box to read the full text.

This new tool could be a game-changer for creators and writers, offering them a built-in method for distributing articles that might otherwise be published on blogs or platforms like Substack. It also puts Threads in direct competition with X's "Articles" feature. However, unlike X, which limits this to Premium subscribers, Threads' new feature is currently accessible to all users. Additionally, Threads is initially supporting only text, while X's Articles allow for multimedia integration. Meta has stated that the feature is still in the testing phase and will be rolled out to more users in the future.