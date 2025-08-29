KRBL elevates Kunal Sharma to Vice President

ADVERTISEMENT
Kunal Sharma, who previously served as Head of Marketing at KRBL Limited, has been promoted to the position of Vice President.
Sharma began his career at ITC Limited as Assistant Manager – ESPB, Pune branch. He later joined Dabur, where he served as Group Product Manager for Dabur Honey and was subsequently promoted to Deputy General Manager – Marketing.
In a conversation with Storyboard18 last year, Sharma shared that he draws inspiration from analyzing brand campaigns and case studies, aiming to understand the challenges brands face and how they navigate them. This strategic curiosity continues to shape his professional approach.
He also highlighted the growing importance of webinars and podcasts as valuable resources for marketers. Sharma cited The Marketing Book Podcast and Masters of Scale as two of his go-to sources for both information and inspiration.
