Croma appoints Amit Agarwal as CMO & Business Head - Private Label and ZipCare

Amit Agarwal, who led Viacom18 as EVP - Digital Ads, has been appointed by Croma as chief marketing officer, and business head – private label and ZipCare.
In a note, he shared, "Excited to join Croma as chief marketing officer and business head – private label and ZipCare. The Tata Group's values and purpose deeply resonate with me, and this role lets me bring together my experience in brand, digital, and business building to empower consumers in their electronics journey."
Agarwal began his career as an area sales manager at GSK Consumer Healthcare, and then joined Glaxo SmithKline Consumer Healthcare as brand manager for Horlicks. Then, he was elevated to the position of marketing manager for Horlicks Innovation. Jet Airways appointed him as the head of global marketing, and then he was appointed by Unilever where he was promoted to the position of senior global marketing director.
As the former director (Google Ads) - Mid Market & SMBs, he was responsible for revenue delivery across e-commerce, omnichannel.
