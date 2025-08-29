Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella shares 5 ChatGPT prompts he uses on Copilot for maximum efficiency

ADVERTISEMENT
Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella has shared how GPT-5 is reshaping his working day, unveiling a set of prompts that could delight managers but leave employees feeling the pressure.
In a series of posts on X, Nadella explained how the latest integration of GPT-5 into Microsoft 365 Copilot has become central to his daily routine. The tools, he said, are enabling him to prepare more effectively for meetings, track accountability across teams, and focus on business priorities.
“It’s been a few weeks since we brought GPT-5 to Microsoft 365 Copilot, and it’s quickly become part of my everyday workflow,” Nadella wrote. “It’s adding a new layer of intelligence spanning all my apps.”
Among the examples he shared was a prompt that reviews his prior interactions with a colleague and predicts what topics are likely to be on their mind in an upcoming meeting. Another collates project updates across emails, chats and meeting notes, summarising progress against key performance indicators, risks, competitive developments, and even tough questions he should expect.
One particularly revealing use case is accountability. By asking Copilot whether the company is on track for a product launch, Nadella receives a probability-based status report informed by engineering progress, pilot programme results and risk assessments.
Other prompts analyse how his time is being spent—breaking down his calendar and communications into project “buckets” with percentage allocations—or prepare him for specific meetings by cross-referencing an email with past team and manager discussions.
The five prompts Nadella cited were:
Predict likely priorities for a colleague ahead of a meeting based on past interactions.
Draft a project update summarising KPIs, wins and losses, risks, competitor moves, and potential questions.
Provide a probability-based status report on a product launch, including engineering and pilot updates.
Analyse calendar and emails to categorise time spent across projects, with percentage breakdowns.
Prepare for a meeting by reviewing a selected email in the context of prior team and manager discussions.
For Microsoft, Nadella’s posts serve as a real-time endorsement of how deeply generative AI can embed itself into workplace tools. While Copilot has already been associated with drafting and summarising, GPT-5’s predictive and context-aware capabilities mark a shift towards AI that not only organises information but anticipates the needs of its users.